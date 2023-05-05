 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’

Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

An expert has just blasted King Charles monarchy for harboring a family that are ‘just part of a cartel’.

The senior editor of Novara Media, Ash Sarkar, issued these shocking accusations.

The claims in question have been brought to light during her interview with BBC's Newsnight.

She started everything off by saying, “Whatever way you slice it, the monarchy is neither a fair nor representative institution.”

“There have been attempts by the Royal Family to strip themselves of some of the mystery, invite the media in and show the public what they really do.”

“And what they've revealed themselves to be is a cartel of some very weird people,” she also added before concluding.

