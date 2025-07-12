Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Prince William and Kate's joint appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron when they landed in the UK for a two-day visit. King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted the foreign guests at Windsor Palace.

Later, the monarch and his wife hosted the French couple for a state dinner at Windsor Castle.

It was the first state dinner Kate Middleton attended since November 2023. The Princess of Wales attended the dinner wearing a tiara as she accompanied her suited husband.

The next day, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo of the couple taken before the dinner.

More than one million people liked Prince William and Kate Middleton's photo, and hundreds of others gushed about the couple in the comments section.

Prominent among those who liked the future king and queen's stunning photo was Edo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice. Mozzi, the son-in-law of Prince Andrew, has come across as an admirer of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as he is often found liking the royal couple's Instagram posts.

Despite Prince Andrew's dispute with his brother, King Charles, and nephew, Prince William, the monarch and his eldest son have ensured that other family members remain unaffected by their rift with the second son of Queen Elizabeth II.



