Christina Applegate explains how MS diagnosis impact her everyday life

Christina Applegate has revealed how multiple sclerosis affected her daily life.



“With the disease of MS, it's never a good day,” said the Dead to Me star in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Applegate explained, “You just have little shitty days. People are like, ‘Well, why don't you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It's frightening to me to get in there.”

The Bad Moms actress confessed that there are “certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted,” prior to her MS diagnosis in 2021.

Adding to this, the Vacation actress disclosed that sometimes “going down the stairs, carrying things — you can't do that anymore”

“Gravity can just pull you down and take everything down with you. So, we have this little thing at the top of the stairs that we call purgatory,” stated the 51-year-old.

The actress also noted that she doesn’t want to be “around a lot of people” because of her MS.

“I have my friend who lives here during the week and she helps me take care of Sadie (her daughter). And then on the weekend I have a caretaker. I also don't want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible,” remarked the Hall Pass actress.

In the end, Applegate added, “It's exhausting.”