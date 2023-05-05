King Charles’ Coronation flowers to pay ode to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

King Charles' Coronation will use flowers and branches from trees planted by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

King Charles and the Royal Family is gearing up for tomorrow’s historic Coronation ceremony which will be adorned with symbolic fresh flowers from around his Kingdom, including branches from trees planted by his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

With just a day to go for Charles’ Coronation, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared a glimpse into the meticulous planning in motion for the event, revealing that ‘seasonal flowers and foliage from all over the United Kingdom have arrived at Westminster Abbey’.

In a lengthy post, the Royal Family shared just how much thought and love is being put into making the Coronation Ceremony memorable.

“From the Isle of Skye to the coast of Cornwall, and from the mountains of Snowdonia to Tobermore in Northern Ireland, over 120 varieties of flowers have been grown by over 80 members of Flowers from the Farm, a non-profit association that champions artisan growers, on farmland, allotments and cutting gardens across the four nations of the United Kingdom,” the post said.

The Firm then revealed that flowers for the High Altar, where most of the historic ceremony will take place, have been provided ‘from the five Royal Horticultural Society gardens from across the British Isles’ and that it will also feature ‘branches from the pair of Dawyck beech trees planted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.’

The post further read: “The arrangements, designed by Shane Connolly, will reflect Their Majesties’ deep affection for the natural world and their shared passion for gardening, and showcase the best of the British countryside in the Spring.”

King Charles’ environmentalism has also been kept at the forefront of the planning, with the team sharing: “The flowers and foliage will be arranged using sustainable techniques, without the use of single use plastics or floral foam."

"Following the Coronation, all the flowers and branches will be donated to Floral Angels, a charity run entirely by volunteers that repurposes flowers from events into bouquets and arrangements to share with care homes, hospices, shelters and other vulnerable members of the community," the team further assured.