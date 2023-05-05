Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy date night at NBA playoffs

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a date at the NBA playoffs

After Adele and Rich Paul, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also seen enjoying an exciting date night at the NBA playoffs on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Fransisco.

The Spider-Man co-stars, both 26, kept it casual for their date night at the second game of the 2023 NBA playoff, with Zendaya in a white tee, gold-rimmed glasses, and gold necklaces, while her beau had a light grey crewneck sweater on.

The couple, who enjoyed an Usher concert recently, appeared to be having a great time with Zendaya munching on popcorn and Tom immersed in the game.

The Golden State Warriors’ win with a final score of 127-100 came as a celebration for the Oakland-born Euphoria star.

Tom and Zendaya were not the only stars seen at the NBA playoff game. Legendary actor Danny DeVito, who is a crazy fan of the Lakers, was also seen in attendance, sporting a blue shirt and black blazer with pants.

Also present was Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who is also an Oakland native. The Marvel filmmaker sported an all-black look with round gold-rimmed glasses.

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 47, was also seen enjoying the exciting game with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

The athlete looked fit, sporting a plaid navy sweater over a white button-up.

The second playoff of 2023 NBA saw defending champion Warriors even their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win Thursday night.