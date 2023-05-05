Star Wars Day: Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO suit in old interview

‘Star Wars’ actor Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO

Anthony Daniels, the actor behind the bumbling protocol droid C-3PO in the Star Wars movies, recalls his panic attack in the confines of his gold-plated suit in a resurfaced interview on Stars Wars Day.

In a 2020 Role Recall interview, the 77-year-old actor discussed his initial struggles with the C-3PO suit, saying, "And, of course, in the making [of the film], I would stand there covered in this fiberglass stuff, and the itching afterward was horrific."

He also recounted a frightening experience during the filming of Return of the Jedi, where he suffered a panic attack while filming a scene with Salacious B. Crumb. "I got something that I understand was claustrophobia. Instant panic," he said.

"Suddenly my world had changed and I’m yelling, ‘Get me out! Get me out!’ And [the head of my costume] was off in seconds. I'd never had that experience before. It gave me an insight into what some people suffer, a phobia."

Despite the challenges, Daniels is grateful for his role in the Star Wars franchise and the impact it has had on fans.

He also admitted feeling embarrassed by Threepio's disco dancing in Return of the Jedi but is happy to have been a part of such a beloved series.