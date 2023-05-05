 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Star Wars Day: Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO suit in old interview

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

‘Star Wars’ actor Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO
‘Star Wars’ actor Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO

Anthony Daniels, the actor behind the bumbling protocol droid C-3PO in the Star Wars movies, recalls his panic attack in the confines of his gold-plated suit in a resurfaced interview on Stars Wars Day.

In a 2020 Role Recall interview, the 77-year-old actor discussed his initial struggles with the C-3PO suit, saying, "And, of course, in the making [of the film], I would stand there covered in this fiberglass stuff, and the itching afterward was horrific."

He also recounted a frightening experience during the filming of Return of the Jedi, where he suffered a panic attack while filming a scene with Salacious B. Crumb. "I got something that I understand was claustrophobia. Instant panic," he said.

"Suddenly my world had changed and I’m yelling, ‘Get me out! Get me out!’ And [the head of my costume] was off in seconds. I'd never had that experience before. It gave me an insight into what some people suffer, a phobia."

Despite the challenges, Daniels is grateful for his role in the Star Wars franchise and the impact it has had on fans.

He also admitted feeling embarrassed by Threepio's disco dancing in Return of the Jedi but is happy to have been a part of such a beloved series.

More From Entertainment:

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator
Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back

Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back
US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood video

US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high
Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike

Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike
Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother

Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother
Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame
Courteney Cox advices her daughter to limit ‘sunbathing’: Here’s why

Courteney Cox advices her daughter to limit ‘sunbathing’: Here’s why
Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy date night at NBA playoffs

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy date night at NBA playoffs
‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount steps out with mystery lady

‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount steps out with mystery lady

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer