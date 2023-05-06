Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx is out of the danger zone as he continues to recover from his medical complication.



According to a source cited by People Magazine, “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

The insider added that the doctors are “doing more tests” and want to be “completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him” to leave the hospital.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, has also been advised to “keep his stress level down” once he is discharged from the hospital.

The source told the outlet that the hospital is “the last place Jamie wants to be” despite his need for medical care.

“He has a lot of projects going on,” the source continued. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

The Django Unchained actor was in the middle of filming his Netflix flick, Back in Action, when he had a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Foxx’s oldest daughter, Corinne, revealed to fans of his health, but she did not disclose the details of the what cause the health emergency condition.

The actor broke his silence on his health scare two days ago acknowledging the love and well wishes he received from his friends and family.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx actor posted on Instagram along with a prayer hands, heart and fox emoji.

Many friends and celebrities expressed their relief and happiness in the comments on the actor’s recovery.