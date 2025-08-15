Prince William reacts to King Charles strong message amid snub to Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to King Charles strong message after apparently snubbing Princess Anne on her 75th birthday.

The palace shared King Charles message on Instagram to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The King has delivered an audio message to mark the historic occasion.

King Charles message reads, “For the millions of families gathered around their wireless sets, and for their loved ones still serving far from home, it was the message a battle-weary world had long prayed for - ‘The war is over’.”

In an audio message released ahead of the poignant event, Charles vowed the "service and sacrifice" of those who "saw the forces of liberty prevail" will "never be forgotten".

Royal fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also extended love to King Charles by pressing the heart button on the post.

Meanwhile, William and Kate have apparently snubbed Anne, the Princess Royal amid rumours of rift with the Prince of Wales over royal duties workload.

Princess Anne is celebrating her 75th birthday today and received sweet birthday wishes from King Charles.

Amid these ongoing rumours, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly snubbed the Princess Royal on her special day by not sharing birthday wishes publicly.