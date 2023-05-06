 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Princess Anne praised for hiding Prince Harrys face at Coronation

Hundreds of royal fans watching the Coronation of King Charles on TV screens showered praises on Princess Anne for wearing a hat that hid Prince Harry's face as he joined other royals at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke's critics said the Anne's hat did "God's work"  by hiding the face of a man who made money by attacking his own family.

Princess Anne praised for hiding Prince Harrys face at Coronation

According to BBC, Harry appeared relaxed as he arrived at the Abbey and was seen chatting to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Beatrice.

The King's second son is seeing his family for the first time since his controversial memoir, Spare, came out.

He arrived in London on Friday, but will reportedly return to the US after the ceremony for his son's birthday.

Prince Archie has remained in Los Angeles with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, where he will celebrate his fourth birthday.

As he entered the Abbey he appeared relaxed and was seen chatting to several family members.

Dressed in a smart morning suit, he tapped Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the back with a smile on his face, before taking his place beside Jack Brooksbank - husband of Princess Eugenie - in the third row.

Around 2,200 people, including the royal family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, are inside the Abbey to witness the event.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew
Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity
Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation video

Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation
Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast video

Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast
Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation video

Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation video

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession video

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession
King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey video

King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey