Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Hundreds of royal fans watching the Coronation of King Charles on TV screens showered praises on Princess Anne for wearing a hat that hid Prince Harry's face as he joined other royals at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke's critics said the Anne's hat did "God's work" by hiding the face of a man who made money by attacking his own family.

According to BBC, Harry appeared relaxed as he arrived at the Abbey and was seen chatting to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Beatrice.

The King's second son is seeing his family for the first time since his controversial memoir, Spare, came out.

He arrived in London on Friday, but will reportedly return to the US after the ceremony for his son's birthday.

Prince Archie has remained in Los Angeles with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, where he will celebrate his fourth birthday.

As he entered the Abbey he appeared relaxed and was seen chatting to several family members.

Dressed in a smart morning suit, he tapped Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the back with a smile on his face, before taking his place beside Jack Brooksbank - husband of Princess Eugenie - in the third row.

Around 2,200 people, including the royal family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, are inside the Abbey to witness the event.

