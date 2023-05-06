King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’?

The embodiment of death has just been seen ‘walking around’ Westminster Abbey, on the day of King Charles’ Coronation.

The apparent apparition was initially noticed on Twitter, by a few fans who eventually started to question, “Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”

This sparked a widespread debate surrounding the length of King Charles’ reign and whether this ‘omen’ meant it will be over soon.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, this moment occurred right around the oath taking ceremony, which culminates to the Coronation. An event where King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.