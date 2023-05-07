Pete Davidson brings pizza to the picket line amid 'SNL' recess

Pete Davidson was finally getting to host Saturday Night Live after eight seasons on the talk show. However, as fate would have it, it fell right during the Hollywood writers strike. Instead Pete was seen handing out pies at the picket line.

The 29-year-old was set to host SNL for the first time on May 6, however he was spotted distributing Spumoni Gardens’ pies to protesting writers. SNL is airing old episodes for the time being, in solidarity with writers.



“Gotta support the writers,” Davidson said in a clip on Twitter, carrying a stack of boxes. “No shows without the writers, man.”

Saturday Night Live joins the list of shows facing stoppage amid the writers strike. The strike has shutdown work from almost 12,000 writers as the scribes stand united with the Writers Guild of America. This is the union’s first strike in a decade and a half.

This is the second time Davison has been spotted out in support of writers. Davidson was earlier seen at a rally holding a placard in support of WGA.

Anticipating a strike ahead of his SNL hosting debut, Davidson voiced his fears to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: “it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, ‘Of course that would happen to me.’”

“It’s all about me,” he laughed.

Davidson had been preparing for the episode for two to three months.

The Writers Guild of America is a partnership between two labor unions in the United States that advocates for the rights and interests of writers in various forms of media as the industry shifts focus towards streaming.