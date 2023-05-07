WATCH: PCB shares throwback video to celebrate Babar Azam's 100th ODI

A collage of a Babar Azam's throwback picture and a recent photo during ODI matches. — Instagram/therealpcb/AFP

As Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is appearing in the 100th One Day International (ODI) of his career at the National Bank Cricket Arena against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a throwback video from the cricketer's debut in a 50-overs match.



Babar has had an illustrious career since he made his debut for Pakistan in a ODI against Zimbabwe in Lahore almost eight years ago and is one of the most successful batters in recent history.

The prolific right-hander debuted in ODIs against Zimbabwe after being selected for the national squad. He scored an impressive fifty scoring 54 runs off 60 balls.

Since then, the 28-year-old has achieved numerous feats such as being the top-ranking ODI batter, becoming the fastest to score 5,000 ODI runs and being the first skipper to lead the national side to the World No. 1 ODI team, recently.

Celebrating Babar's 100th ODI match, PCB posted a video of all 60 deliveries that he faced in his first ODI.

Recalling his selection for the national squad in an interview with PCB Digital on Saturday, Babar said that "it was a totally different feeling".



He said that there had been some talk about him being selected, but when he finally got the call, it was very exciting.

"I was sitting with my family and it made them happy. When I entered the Gaddafi Stadium as a Pakistan player, I reminisced my journey of how I used to come here as a ball picker and how I had come here before Inzamam-ul-Haq’s final Test match, which was against South Africa, as a net bowler,” Babar had said.

“I was not selected for the national academy for top performers after my first season as an U15 regional player as my performances were not up to the mark. That is when I started to set goals for myself and my first goal was to become a part of it and for that, I worked hard day and night. I used to leave my house for training at 11am and stay in the ground till sunset,” he added.

The skipper attributed his discipline, solid technique, consistency and level-headedness to sheer hard work, adding that ever since his first exposure to official cricket at the under-15 regional level he has been working hard to ensure that he gives the game his all.

Today, the fifth ODI against New Zealand in the five match series is a crucial match as Pakistan need to win in order to cement their place at the top.

A defeat in the last ODI will see them drop to number three spot, with Australia reclaiming their number one ranking that they achieved after consecutive four wins against the tourists.

Pakistan will also remain on top if they bag a victory in the fourth ODI and the fifth match is abandoned or ends in a no-result.