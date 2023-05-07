Pictures: Prince Harry ‘looked like a spare part’ in Westminster Abbey

 
Experts believe Prince Harry’s UK trip signifies the ‘end of his and Meghan Markle's Royal Family Road’.

Royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen. brought these claims to light.

He believes “Prince Harry's Coronation appearance perfectly epitomized the end of his and Meghan Markle's Royal Family road. The Duke of Sussex's trip to the UK was brief and at times awkward.”

“Prince Harry looked like a spare part as he arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside his cousins and their husbands. As Harry entered, he seemed to linger behind the couples, looking slightly confused.”

“Prince Harry then found himself walking between Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in another awkward moment.”

Even before the event began, “The Duke of Sussex was relegated to the third row in Westminster Abbey alongside the other non-working members of the Royal Family.”

Not to mention, “At times Princess Anne's large red feather on top of her hat comically blocked Harry's view of the service.”

“In contrast, Prince William was centre stage as he swore loyalty to the King and kissed his father on the cheek in a touching moment just minutes after St Edward’s crown was placed on Charles's head.”

