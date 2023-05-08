Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Blake Lively continues to look fabulous, even after birthing baby number four. The Gossip Girl alum left fans amazed at her recent red carpet looks.



In a new interview with E! News the 35-year-old actress’s trainer Don Saladino spills the secret to Blake’s fitness.

Don Saladino is against unsustainable practices and instead focuses on instilling healthy habits with little chance of failing.

"We're never doing anything unhealthy," Don reveals. His clients are “never starving themselves, we're never dehydrating the body, we're never doing no-to-low carb."

Quite the contrary, the fitness guru wants his clients to stop worrying about weight.

"The reality is if any person came to me right now and I told them, 'You could be 10 pounds heavier but take your clothes off and look exactly how you want to look naked, would you take it?'"

"They would have a tough time answering that question."

Elaborating on his popular six-week program, the trainer says it’s crafted to build muscle and burn fat, albeit without drastic diet limitations.

The fitness coach highlighted that his clients understand the importance of building strength and don’t go hungry.

"If every woman came to me and they said, 'I want to put on muscle,'" he says, "that would probably allow me to get everyone to their goal. That's what I've been doing with thousands of people now, teaching them, "Let's try and put on muscle, you won't look muscular, but you'll have that lean, athletic body that you want.'"

Don also emphasized the significance of hydration and sleep quality, dubbing them "non-negotiable" factors. The trainer recommends seven to nine hours of sleep and advises increasing the length of sleep time.

Sleep, Don says is a “fat-burner," and "and it's free."

Don Saladino’s clients include Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Cindy Crawford.