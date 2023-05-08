 
Monday May 08, 2023
King Charles III releases big statement with official coronation portrait

Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Monday.

The 74-year-old monarch, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Camilla on Saturday, has also released a special message in conjunction with the portraits.

The royal family has shared the photo to their social media accounts with the message of the King.

King Charles said: "As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," he said in the statement. "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

"To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one," he continued. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

