Prince William and Kate’s market visit becomes biggest royal snack attack

Prince William and Kate arrived London’s iconic Borough Market on Thursday.

Shoppers paused mid-bite as the royal couple stepped into the bustling market in Southwark.

The pair jumped behind stalls, slicing cheese, plating generous servings of crumble and custard, and chatting with vendors who have long called the historic market home.

One of the day’s standout moments was at Humble Crumble, a dessert spot that has gained a major following online.

Catherine confidently served the popular sweet treat, delighting visitors who found themselves suddenly being handed dessert by the future queen.

The Princess also stepped behind the counter at Change Please, a café that supports people experiencing homelessness through barista training and employment.

Showing surprising barista skills, she crafted a cappuccino for William.

“Is it decaf?” the Prince asked.

When she replied that it wasn’t, William joked that the coffee might need to be sold instead.

Staff member Lorent Maliqi later praised the Princess’s effort, saying she handled the machine impressively.

Cheese lovers were also in for a treat when the couple met the Trethowan Brothers, a family-run operation producing traditional small-batch cheeses that have been sold at the market since the late 1990s.

The outing didn’t stop at food.

William and Kate later visited the famous Bermondsey Beer Mile, where they were invited to stir a brewing kettle.

Kate asked with a laugh what exactly she should do before getting involved in the brewing process.

“You like your cider, don’t you?” Catherine teased, resting a hand on his knee.

The Prince happily confirmed it, telling those gathered that he had grown up enjoying cider in the West Country.

The day wrapped up with a dramatic arrival by speedboat at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station.

This is their very first official engagement together in 2011 involved the RNLI, when they attended a ceremony in Anglesey to dedicate the lifeboat Hereford Endeavour.