 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie leaves UK after Prince Edward's ex bombshell revelation

Duchess Sophie puts on brave face amid ‘humiliating’ new chaos involving Prince Edward

By
A. Akmal
|

March 12, 2026

Duchess Sophie leaves UK after Prince Edwards ex bombshell revelation
Duchess Sophie leaves UK after Prince Edward's ex bombshell revelation

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen all smiles as she stepped out with her husband in Italy for a special visit to the Paralympics village to meet Team GB.

However, Sophie had returned the next day to the UK and was en route to the United Stated as St James’s Palace released a quiet announcement on the departure.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh this afternoon departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for the United States of America and this evening arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York,” the notice said on Wednesday.

The Court Circular indicates that the Duchess had only returned for one day and quickly left for her next destination. The engagement has not yet been disclosed. It is possible that it would be in connection to Women's Day.

However, it is unclear if she planned the schedule in such a way or it was a mere coincidence in light of the new revelations that have come to light.

Prince Edward and Sophie have recently been hit with some trouble as Edward’s ex-girlfriend Ruthie Henshall plans on releasing a memoir based on the love letters he had written during their five-year romance.

Ever since the news dropped, the couple have been stressed about what will be mentioned in the book. Sources have pointed out that it is not whether the “relationship will be portrayed kindly or not”, it is “the principle of it”.

Edward had been “young and naïve” at the time and his “vulnerability is being turned against him,” a source told Closer.

Meanwhile, Sophie finds is “mortifying on another level”. She is mature enough to understand that everyone has a past but there is a “sting” since strangers will be dissecting a chapter of her husband’s life she had no part in.

The trip away from UK could provide some reprieve that the Duchess needs during this time.

Prince Edward ‘losing sleep' as new wave of anxiety sweeps over Palace
Prince Edward ‘losing sleep' as new wave of anxiety sweeps over Palace
Zara Tindall takes pride in royal mission as Beatrice, Eugenie forced into exile
Zara Tindall takes pride in royal mission as Beatrice, Eugenie forced into exile
Prince William quietly makes meaningful gesture for Harry amid estrangement
Prince William quietly makes meaningful gesture for Harry amid estrangement
King Charles holds important meeting to commemorate historic peace treaty
King Charles holds important meeting to commemorate historic peace treaty
Beatrice, Eugenie issued final warning: 'It will get a lot worse'
Beatrice, Eugenie issued final warning: 'It will get a lot worse'
Royal family shares Queen Camilla's chat after Carole Middleton reunion
Royal family shares Queen Camilla's chat after Carole Middleton reunion
Prince William's shock as 'Harry Potter' actor reveals astonishing detail
Prince William's shock as 'Harry Potter' actor reveals astonishing detail
Princess Anne reacts to rising protests as Andrew leaves lifelong stain
Princess Anne reacts to rising protests as Andrew leaves lifelong stain