Duchess Sophie leaves UK after Prince Edward's ex bombshell revelation

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen all smiles as she stepped out with her husband in Italy for a special visit to the Paralympics village to meet Team GB.

However, Sophie had returned the next day to the UK and was en route to the United Stated as St James’s Palace released a quiet announcement on the departure.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh this afternoon departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for the United States of America and this evening arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York,” the notice said on Wednesday.

The Court Circular indicates that the Duchess had only returned for one day and quickly left for her next destination. The engagement has not yet been disclosed. It is possible that it would be in connection to Women's Day.

However, it is unclear if she planned the schedule in such a way or it was a mere coincidence in light of the new revelations that have come to light.

Prince Edward and Sophie have recently been hit with some trouble as Edward’s ex-girlfriend Ruthie Henshall plans on releasing a memoir based on the love letters he had written during their five-year romance.

Ever since the news dropped, the couple have been stressed about what will be mentioned in the book. Sources have pointed out that it is not whether the “relationship will be portrayed kindly or not”, it is “the principle of it”.

Edward had been “young and naïve” at the time and his “vulnerability is being turned against him,” a source told Closer.

Meanwhile, Sophie finds is “mortifying on another level”. She is mature enough to understand that everyone has a past but there is a “sting” since strangers will be dissecting a chapter of her husband’s life she had no part in.

The trip away from UK could provide some reprieve that the Duchess needs during this time.