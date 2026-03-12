King Charles, William hit pause on Andrew's scandal, play damage control

In a shocking twist, the royal family has slammed the brakes on Andrew's scandal, putting it on the backburner as they spin damage control.

King Charles, Prince William and Princes Kate distanced themselves from the York family's crisis, returning to the public eye and celebrating moments as if they'd never experienced any crisis within the family.

The monrach, 77, and the Waleses latest royal engagnets described the situiation that the the royal family moved on from the Epstein-Andrew scandal, dazzling in separate engagements.

They basked in the glory of normalcy, seemingly brushing off the Andrew's crisis like yesterday's news.

On Thursday, March 11, the monarch rubbed shoulders with A-list musicians, viral TikTokers, and social media sensations as he welcomed guests to St James's Palace for a reception honouring the achievements of Britain's Nigerian community.

On the other hand, The Prince and Princess of Wales left onlookers in awe with their surprise outing at Borough Market on the same day.

They were immediately greeted by crowds of people, shaking hands and chatting. The couple also took part in a friendly competition.

One young girl told Princess Charlotte's parents: "We just went to Borough Market and saw loads of police cars everywhere!", to which William joked, "Sorry!"

The Waleses seemingly clued out of the drama, finding solace in the spotlight, dazzling with a renewed sense of normalcy after leaving the Epstein scandal's dark shadows in the past.