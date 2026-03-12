 
Mike Tindall left stunned after rugby star asks: 'Who's that Princess?'

Zara, Mike and Princess Anne turn Cheltenham day three into a royal day

March 12, 2026

Racegoers were treated to a strong royal showing on Thursday as Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall stepped out for day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The couple, long-time regulars at the famous race meeting, mingled with racegoers and soaked up the lively atmosphere as crowds packed the Gloucestershire course. 

They were joined at the festival by Zara’s mother, Anne, whose deep connection to equestrian sport has made Cheltenham a familiar outing over the years. 

The Princess Royal has long been a passionate supporter of horse racing and remains a respected figure within the sporting world.

Away from the racecourse excitement, Mike recently found himself in a an awkward situation while recording his popular sports podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

During a lively discussion about the Six Nations Championship clash between Scotland and France at Murrayfield Stadium. 

Former French international Ben Kayser admitted he wasn’t entirely sure who the Princess Royal was despite her appearance at the match.

When Kayser asked whether the woman he had seen greeting players was “a princess,” he laughed before revealing the royal connection.

The moment left Mike momentarily stunned. “My mother-in-law,” he replied.

Podcast host Alex Payne quickly stepped in to clarify that the woman in question was indeed the Princess Royal. 

Still chuckling, Mike joked that the next time Kayser encounters her, he should be sure to greet her properly even suggesting a friendly hug.

