Prince William a real threat to Beatrice, Eugenie?

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's worries doubled after they were named in the Epstein files with their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Princesses of York have found themselves caught in an increasingly uncomfortable position as their reputations are on the line.

They are living in a horrific situation amid fears the future monarch will show no mercy to them.

As per reports, there are long-standing tensions between the Princess of Wales and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The York sisters allegedly made Princess Kate's entrance into the royal family "uncomfortable", after allegedly being convinced by their father that the future monarch was marrying below his status.

On the other hand, King Charles and Prince William are on the same page. They were reportedly aware of the consequences of Andrew's ties to the late abuser long before the rest of the Firm found out.

However, the monarch, 77, continued to advance the Crown's mission, putting the former prince' scandal on a backbuner, prioritising unity and progress.

It's still unknown what the Prince of Wales next move will be when it comes to his two cousins as anxiety grows inside royal circles amid speculations that Princess Kate's husband plans to cut Fergie's daughters' future roles.

According to royal commentators and historians, Beatrice and Eugenie's fear could end up with their "heads on the chopping block" as the Firm decides to tighten its ranks.

Charles and William reportedly received some kind of forewarning last year that the scandal surrounding the disgraced royal was far from over.

Royal expert Richard Palmer also believes that the York sisters will end up losing their royal titles, fearing that they might just fade into the background.