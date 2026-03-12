Duchess Sophie arrives in New York for major UN talk

The Duchess of Edinburgh has touched down in New York for a major international engagement on Thursday.

Sophie was wearing a burgundy blazer to represent the UK during the landmark Commission on the Status of Women 70th Session.

Held at United Nations Headquarters, the gathering marks the 70th session of the influential global forum dedicated to advancing gender equality.

Delegates, campaigners and policymakers from around the world have gathered to discuss urgent issues affecting women and girls.

This year’s theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls” centres on strengthening access to justice.

Also, advancing legal protections and breaking down long-standing structural barriers that limit opportunities for women.

Over the years, the Duchess has worked closely with charities, humanitarian organisations and diplomatic partners to highlight the experiences of women affected by conflict and exploitation.

Her visit to NYC also follows a notable absence from the Commonwealth Day service earlier this week at Westminster Abbey.

During this trip, Sophie is expected to meet diplomats, campaigners and representatives from international organisations working to strengthen legal protections for women and girls worldwide.

Panel discussions, policy sessions and networking events form part of the packed programme at CSW70.