Sarah Ferguson returns to spotlight, credit goes to Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson returned to the limelight after Meghan Markle's latest announcement started a debate among fans.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to Australia after years. As per their spokesperson, the couple's tour is planned for mid-April, and they will take part in "private, business and philanthropic" engagements.

However, Harry and Meghan's solo engagements have been confirmed.

The Duke will take part in a summit, raising awareness about mental health in workplaces in Melbourne.

Whereas his wife is set to enjoy an "all women" retreat, which costs around £ 1,440 a head.

The three-day event hosted by the Her Best Life podcast will take place at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach from April 17 to April 19.

However, Meghan will only speak and meet the participants on April 17.

Like many internet users, the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming appearance has not been well-received by a royal insider, who has compared her to the former Duchess of York.

According to Daily Mail, Sarah Ferguson used to do such events.

"She’s basically Fergie," the source said.

The comment must be unpleasant for Meghan, who is reportedly trying to distance herself from the Yorks amid the Epstein scandal.