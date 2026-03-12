Prince William and Kate reveal royal favourite spot far from racecourse buzz

Prince William and Princess Kate offered fans a lively glimpse into the rich story behind Borough Market with guide Bowl of Chalk.

Their caption shared on Instagram reflected on the site’s rich past, noting that the market dates back to the 13th century and was granted a Royal Charter by King Edward VI in 1550 that still resonates today.

The clip opened by taking viewers back centuries, tracing the market’s origins and celebrating how the bustling Southwark landmark has grown into one of London’s most beloved food destinations.

Sweeping shots captured colourful produce displays, sizzling street food and the buzz of visitors weaving through its narrow lanes.

Highlights of the market’s many stalls flashed across the screen, showing why the historic spot draws food lovers from across the globe.

Today, more than 100 independent traders operate within the market, offering everything from artisan cheese and baked treats to international dishes that reflect London’s diverse culinary scene.

The video also touched on a key milestone in the market’s revival 28 years ago, when the area was transformed into the thriving community hub it is today.

Profits generated through its operations are used to support community projects, including initiatives that help people experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives.

Crowds gathered as the Prince and Princess moved between stalls, chatting with traders and sampling local favourites.

At Humble Crumble, Catherine served up portions of the TikTok-famous crumble, while the pair also stopped by the stand run by artisan cheesemakers Trethowan Brothers.

The Princess stepped behind the counter at Change Please, a project supported through William’s Homewards campaign.

She prepared a cappuccino for her husband but opted not to sample the beers on offer during the visit, explaining she has significantly reduced alcohol since her recent cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, William happily stepped nearby Bermondsey Beer Mile.

Kate joined him at the brewhouse kettle, giving the mixture a careful stir before breaking into laughter.