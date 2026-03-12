King Charles urged to abdicate after shocking allegations?

King Charles has come under fire for allegedly protecting his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

A royal expert has accused the Palace of "perverting the course of justice," urging the monarch to abdicate.

Andrew Lownie wants the 77-year-old monarch to leave the throne if he can not bring the former prince to the justice despite his alleged dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein files, which were released by the United States Justice Department earlier this year, revealed shocking details about the former Duke of York and his ties with the disgraced financier.

"The fact the Palace may have been complicit in perverting the course of justice seems to be a huge story," Lownie told Woman's Day.

He further alleged that the Palace "issued legal threats" and "ignored complaints" from senior officials in order to protect the former royal - and the family - from scrutiny.

Weighing in on the current situation, Lownie calimed, "I think the King should step down, I think he is compromised, but I don’t think he will.”

The best-selling author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" further stated, “I think there’s still a lot of deference – people are worried about not getting their invitation to the Garden Party or their OBE (Order of the British Empire)."

In a separate interview with Sky News Australia's Andrew Bolt, Lownie alleged that the royal family had known about "the Andrew problem" for years.

"People were complaining to the Palace about Andrew's behaviour. Former heads of the Foreign Office, intelligence officers bringing them details of bribes, etc."

He went on: "And they did nothing. They tried to close the story down."

last month, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and held in a police station for 12 hours.