King Charles honours 105-year-old WWII ‘Wooden Wonder’ pilot

King Charles welcomed a very special guest Colin Bell, the last surviving bomber pilot who flew the legendary de Havilland Mosquito during the Second World War.

At 105 years old, Flight Lieutenant Bell remains a living link to one of the most daring chapters of aerial warfare.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the King personally presented him with the official citation that accompanied the Distinguished Flying Cross he earned in 1945 for extraordinary bravery in combat.

The honour was originally granted by George VI, making the presentation a poignant connection across three generations of the royal family.

Bell flew with No. 608 Squadron RAF, part of the daring Light Night Striking Force, a unit known for high-risk bombing raids deep into enemy territory.

Over the course of the war, he piloted the Mosquito on 50 missions over Germany, including 13 raids on Berlin.

The Mosquito itself earned the nickname “Wooden Wonder” thanks to its unusual construction, built largely from timber rather than metal.

The King’s schedule continued with further engagements at St James's Palace.

He hosted a reception celebrating the contributions of Britain’s Nigerian community on Thursday.