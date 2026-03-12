Eugenie plans fresh start away from UK after royal home ‘threat', not Portugal

Princess Eugenie makes plans after ‘threat’ to royal home: ‘fresh start’

Princess Eugenie is hoping escape the family turmoil that has taken over her life in the past few months extensively.

The involvement of her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, with the paedophile Jeffery Epstein had caused a dark shadow on their lives.

Even though the royal family had been supportive towards Eugenie and Beatrice until last Christmas, the sisters are now facing a new threat of possible losing their royal grace-and-favour home.

Even though no serious crimes have been proven against Eugenie and Beatrice, critics have not spared the sisters for being ‘complicit’ and ‘condoning’ the actions of their parents.

King Charles’s 35-year-old niece also had been forced to step down as a patron from the Anti-Slavery charity. Moreover, she and her sister have reportedly been banned from the Royal Ascot, as they too have been accused of being aware of their parents’ actions.

In the midst of this chaos, insiders share that Eugenie wants a fresh start if she loses her London base, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. The royal, who shared two young sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank, splits her time in London and Portugal.

There is also news that Jack has been offered a new job in the United States by his marketing company and the development is going to begin “shortly”.

According to a report by Closer, discussions of a possible move were already underway and Jack is “seriously considering it” while Eugenie is “excited by the prospect”.

The move to the US could also open doors to friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is remaining where she is, at her Cotsworld home. It remains to be seen if Eugenie would actually start anew across the pond.