Dianna Agron quashes Taylor Swift 'dating' rumours

Dianna Agron has weighed in on over decade-old relationship rumours with Taylor Swift.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, The Family star responded to the question that she inspired megastar's 2012’s track 22 from the Red album as she comes in the liner notes.

Agron replied, "Me? Oh, if only!"

"That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song," she continued. "But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

The magazine also quizzed her about reports of being supposedly romantically involved with Swift, as in 2011 and 2012, the duo were regularly seen together.

"That is so interesting. I ... I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue," Agron clarified. "That's funny."

The 37-year-old also opened up about her upcoming film on HULU, Clock.

"I think it was a sliding scale of appropriate to terribly inappropriate, and especially if you're playing a character who people find to be attractive, or you are a young person who people find to be fit in a box that they would like to put you in, which is 'young and sexy,'" she said of being a young female star on the series. "That was the hardest thing for me to reconcile with."

