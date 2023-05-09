First reactions for ‘The Litle Mermaid’ live adaptation are out

The movie will be coming out for general audiences on May 26th

The Little Mermaid live adaptation saw its premiere on May 8th and the initial reactions to the film are now out. The flick stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina and more.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the response is fairly positive with viewers claiming that it is “close to being the best live-action Disney movie,” as well as “an absolute joy to watch.”

Most of the viewers were full of praise for Bailey’s portrayal of the red-haired mermaid. Movie critic from The Direct, Gillian Blum claimed that “Halle Bailey IS Ariel.”

Although, not all reactions are positive, with critic Courtney Howard calling it “Charming, but incredibly spotty.” however, she too praised the cast for their dedication to their parts.

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna critiqued that it’s “a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that’s isn’t as good as the animated masterpiece.”

The film originally faced significant backlash due to its casting choices, with many expressing their anger at black actress Hailey Bailey being chosen for the role of Arial, who is white and red-haired in the original animated film.