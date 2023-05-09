Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Pakistan celebrities Saba Qamar Zaman (left), Maya Ali and Maryam Nafees. — Instagram/@gallaxylollywood

With Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan being arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today (Tuesday) tensions run high amongst political parties and their supporters.

Several celebrities too have entered the social media arena to publicly advocate for the former prime minister who was ousted from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year.

After the Rangers arrested Khan on the directives of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), many of his celebrity supporters professed their loyalty towards him. While some took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views, others like actors Mishi Khan and Maryam Nafees showed their support on-ground as the party gave a call for countrywide protests.

Television and film actor Maya Ali said this was “ridiculous to see our kaptaan in their hands.”

“Black Day for the nation,” she said taking to her Instagram Story.

Actor Maryam Nafees took to her Instagram Story, saying that this is now time to test the people of Pakistan. “Leader ka imtehan khatum, qaum ka imtehan shuru! [Leader’s test has ended and now is time for the nation's test].

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to call the incident “shameful”, saying that it was “shocking” to see a former PM being dragged like a “petty criminal”.

“Never in the history of our country were such scenes witnessed. Power has surely gone to the ruling dispensation’s head,” he wrote.

In a series of tweets, singer Annie Khalid spoke up for Khan, urging people to leave their homes to lend support to the former premier of Pakistan.



"Please get out of your homes guys. He’s in jail for us. His entire career of political struggle comes down to today. He’s telling us to fight for our constitutional rights, please get out there and protest!" she wrote.

Veteran actor Samina Peerzada called out the authorities concerned, ordering them to release Khan “immediately”.



“What are you doing cruel people,” she wrote, questioning where is the country headed.

Film star Shan Shahid shared the picture of the PTI chief and showed his support by seeking Allah’s blessing.



“Imran Khan is in the prayers of the nation,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, renowned actor Saba Qamar Zaman said this place is “no longer habitable”.



Singer Annie Khalid took to her Twitter handle and called all supporters of Khan living in UK to reach Pakistan High Commission at 1pm.



Actor Mishi Khan, in a video message shared on her Twitter handle, said that this nation doesn’t deserve a person like Khan. “I am so heartbroken and dejected. This should not have happened,” she captioned the video.





