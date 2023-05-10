 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Poulter's body image struggles: I am not 'conventionally attractive'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Will Poulter discussed his physical transformation into a Marvel superhero
Will Poulter discussed his physical transformation into a Marvel superhero

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Will Poulter opened up about his body image and bulking up to play a Marvel superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Will Poulter entered the Marvel Universe as Adam Warlock, and to play the superhero character, he had to go through a rigorous process of bulking up.

In his interview, the Midsommar actor discussed the demanding process of adding muscle to his physique and also mentioned that he accepts himself as “not conventionally attractive”.

“All I know is I worked as hard as I could, safely and naturally, to conceivably pass as a superhero,” he said.

“I can't be an advocate for mental health and simultaneously be promoting anything other than responsible and natural bodybuilding.”

Will continued saying that he finds it weird when people debate his physical appearance and added, “I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I'm not conventionally attractive as I've always had remarks about looking unusual”

“I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people's physical appearance?”

The actor further expressed gratitude for his gym trainer who advised him to take up exercise to feel better mentally. The Narnia actor has now been going to the gym for more than 10 years and proclaimed it the reason his mental health improved.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on May 3 to much critical acclaim and was even deemed the best superhero movie by fans. 

More From Entertainment:

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama
Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation
Lily-Rose Depp claims these pop stars inspired her performance in ‘The Idol’

Lily-Rose Depp claims these pop stars inspired her performance in ‘The Idol’
Robert De Niro welcomes baby at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes baby at 79
The Weeknd says his hair had become an obstacle for him

The Weeknd says his hair had become an obstacle for him
Shakira spotted dining with Lewis Hamilton following messy Pique split

Shakira spotted dining with Lewis Hamilton following messy Pique split
Piers Morgan takes a dig at

Piers Morgan takes a dig at "vegan TV' 'Succession' after Brian Cox departure
Forbes predicts that Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour could earn £1.6 billion

Forbes predicts that Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour could earn £1.6 billion
Cancellation of ‘S.W.A.T’ reversed, now returning for 7th season

Cancellation of ‘S.W.A.T’ reversed, now returning for 7th season