Will Poulter's body image struggles: I am not 'conventionally attractive'

Will Poulter discussed his physical transformation into a Marvel superhero

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Will Poulter opened up about his body image and bulking up to play a Marvel superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Will Poulter entered the Marvel Universe as Adam Warlock, and to play the superhero character, he had to go through a rigorous process of bulking up.

In his interview, the Midsommar actor discussed the demanding process of adding muscle to his physique and also mentioned that he accepts himself as “not conventionally attractive”.

“All I know is I worked as hard as I could, safely and naturally, to conceivably pass as a superhero,” he said.

“I can't be an advocate for mental health and simultaneously be promoting anything other than responsible and natural bodybuilding.”

Will continued saying that he finds it weird when people debate his physical appearance and added, “I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I'm not conventionally attractive as I've always had remarks about looking unusual”

“I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people's physical appearance?”

The actor further expressed gratitude for his gym trainer who advised him to take up exercise to feel better mentally. The Narnia actor has now been going to the gym for more than 10 years and proclaimed it the reason his mental health improved.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on May 3 to much critical acclaim and was even deemed the best superhero movie by fans.