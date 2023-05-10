 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chase Sui Wonders says working with boyfriend Pete Davidson is her ‘favourite thing’

Chase Sui Wonders got candid about working with her Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star and real-life boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Wonders, 26, first sparked dating rumours with the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, in January of this year when they were spotted out at a Brooklyn eatery in a PDA-filled outing.

The pair are in a relationship, having first met while working on Bodies, in which they played a couple. Now, Wonders is again set to star as Davidson’s romantic interest in his upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis.

Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart,” Wonders told Nylon Magazine in an interview published Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

About her experience working on Bupkis, she shared, “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This sh*t’s crazy! This is so dark.’”

Talking about her relationship going public and the media frenzy surrounding it, Wonders revealed that Davidson being a supportive partner has helped her in dealing with it.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she told the outlet.

