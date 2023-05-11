 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't be stripped of their royal titles

King Charles III will reportedly not strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles due to the fact they were granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be allowed to keep the late Queen's "gift", according to a former royal butler Grant Harrold.

"I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title. Kings and Queens would historically strip royal titles for treason to the crown," Harrold said.

The butler, during an interview with Slingo, predicted: "I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry. At the moment, I think there is not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry’s Duke of Sussex title."

The insider added: "Another reason he probably will not is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift. For Charles to take the title off Harry, he’s taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don’t think he will."

"I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan."

It comes as Prince Harry attended King Charles's Coronation on his own on Saturday. Meghan Markle chose not to attended the ceremony, instead remaining in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

