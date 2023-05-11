Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?

Tom Sandoval is under fire for his insensitive remark on how his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“Here’s an original song. Came out the day that my phone infamously fell out of my pocket,” the 39-year-old cheekily said on stage amid his performance in Westbury, NY.

The bar owner's quip was met with a raft of laughter. However, netizens shot back at Sandoval.

“No remorse…just jokes,” one user commented.

“Oh my god that laugh is evil,” another added.

“Just when you think he can’t stoop any lower? He laughs about his actions!” a third chimed in.

"It’s safe to say he is embracing his villain era," one lamented.

Earlier, the Vanderpump Rules scandal affair that rocked the showbiz industry unfolded when Madix found an explicit video of her best pal Leviss on her then-beau's phone as he was on stage performing in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 1.

Before the shocking revelation, eyewitnesses confided to PageSix that the 37-year-old was gushing over Sandoval at the concert and even displayed PDA.

Following the Scandoval, Madix ended nearly a decade of relationship with Sandoval.