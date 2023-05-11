 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident

Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident

Will Poulter revealed that a man misunderstood him on his recent trip to Los Angeles for Sid from Toy Story.

During an interview with GQ Hype, the Narnia star said, “A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated."

“I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me – I dressed up as Sid from ‘Toy Story’ for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action," the Midsommar actor said.

Poulter was for years centred around a joke that he resembled from Andy’s troubled neighbour who troubles toys in the Pixar film.

In 2017, the 30-year-old raised awareness against bullying by sporting the character's dress at Halloween.

Poulter recently starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which critics hailed as one of the best Marvel movies in years.

