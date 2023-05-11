Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby son’s name finally revealed

 
The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son has finally been disclosed a year after he was born.

In an official document obtained by the DailyMail from the Registrar’s office at County of Los Angeles, the birth certificate showed that the toddler was named RZA Athelston Mayers, sharing his father’s middle name.

The name is seemingly inspired by producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The Fenty Beauty founder welcomed Rza on May 13th, 2022, with beau Rocky. The couple is now expecting their second child. The Umbrella hitmaker announced the news during her Super Bowl halftime performance, unveiling a growing baby bump.

That same month, Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty, told Page Six that the musicians had gone through a “few names” for the youngster.

Moreover, the Diamonds singer also hinted at the potential name of her son, when she was spotted carrying the beaming boy on April 5th, while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was seen leaving a meal at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Ahead the birth of her son, Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022 that she “always thought” she’d be married before she started her family. However, she added that she was “certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Talking about parenting with Rocky, the Love on the Brain singer shared that she plans to be “a passenger as much as the driver” in parenthood.

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become.”

