 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
By
DWDeutsche Welle

King Charles 'negative' chat with Queen Camilla in Golden Coach unearthed

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Friday May 12, 2023

King Charles was spotted in tethers ahead of his Coronation, says a lip reader.

The new monarch was upset by the the constant delays on his big day and reportedly ranted about it with his wife Camilla, as they prepared to enter the Westminster Abbey in the golden carriage

One of the lip reader tells Daily Mail that the 74-year-old expressed his concern with the moment.

“I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.”

“We can never be on time'" the King said as per another lip reader.

“Yes, I’m…this is a negative. There’s always something," the King added.

Buckingham Palace announced the Coronation of His Majesty in Ocotber 2020.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023," the Palace said in a statement.

They added: "The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," they noted.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle blasted for 'staged' photo

Meghan Markle blasted for 'staged' photo
Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family video

Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details
Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals video

Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals
Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing' video

Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing'
Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas

Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas
Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation

Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation
Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?

Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology
Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen

Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen
Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend