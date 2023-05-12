King Charles 'negative' chat with Queen Camilla in Golden Coach unearthed

King Charles was spotted in tethers ahead of his Coronation, says a lip reader.



The new monarch was upset by the the constant delays on his big day and reportedly ranted about it with his wife Camilla, as they prepared to enter the Westminster Abbey in the golden carriage

One of the lip reader tells Daily Mail that the 74-year-old expressed his concern with the moment.

“I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.”

“We can never be on time'" the King said as per another lip reader.

“Yes, I’m…this is a negative. There’s always something," the King added.

Buckingham Palace announced the Coronation of His Majesty in Ocotber 2020.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023," the Palace said in a statement.

They added: "The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," they noted.