Meghan Markle blasted for 'staged' photo

Royal commentator Megyn Kelly has taken a brutal dig at Meghan Markle for her latest stunt in California.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen hiking with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak near her home in California during King Charles Coronation. While, Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard was keeping an eye on them.

sharing her thoughts on the viral photos of the Duchess, Kelly claimed that the former Suit star's smile in the pictures was too perfect to be natural and suggested that the snaps were staged, adding: "She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie."



"I'm sorry ladies, but we've all walked our dogs and literally nobody does that. Nobody wears a little neck tie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly," Kelly told Sky News.

She continued: "Oh you, oh hello... where did you come from? How on earth did you know I'd be here?"

"It was obvious, like everything with this woman."

Markle was out hiking on the weekend of the coronation, which she decided not to attend. Kelly has been very vocal and hitting the former royals since their attacks on the Firm.