 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for 'staged' photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Meghan Markle blasted for staged photo

Royal commentator Megyn Kelly has taken a brutal dig at Meghan Markle for her latest stunt in California.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen hiking with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak near her home in California during King Charles Coronation. While, Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard was keeping an eye on them.

sharing her thoughts on the viral photos of the Duchess, Kelly claimed that the former Suit star's smile in the pictures was too perfect to be natural and suggested that the snaps were staged, adding: "She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie."

"I'm sorry ladies, but we've all walked our dogs and literally nobody does that. Nobody wears a little neck tie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly," Kelly told Sky News.

She continued: "Oh you, oh hello... where did you come from? How on earth did you know I'd be here?"

"It was obvious, like everything with this woman."

Markle was out hiking on the weekend of the coronation, which she decided not to attend. Kelly has been very vocal and hitting the former royals since their attacks on the Firm.

More From Royals:

Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family video

Twitter feature warns people after false claim made about royal family

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details

Prince Harry's secret meeting with father King Charles: Royal expert reveals details
Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals video

Kate Middleton warned William to 'mind' himself at coronation? Lip Reader reveals
Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing' video

Kate Middleton no longer 'WAG' to Prince William: 'Influence is growing'
Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'snubbed' friends after meeting Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas

Princess Eugenie’s latest photos draw attention of Cressida Bonas
Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation

Prince William 'secretly' given new honour at King Charles' coronation
Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?

Royal family decides to cut all ties with 'embarrassed' Prince Harry?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology
Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen

Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen
Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’ video

King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’