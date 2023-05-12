 
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘such a spoilt little brat and has gone rogue’

Prince Harry has just been called out for behaving like a ‘spoilt little brat’ that ‘has gone rogue’.

These warnings have been issued by Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

He started the chat by pointing out how “not a single member of the Royal Family even bothered to acknowledge” Prince Harry, at the Coronation.

He even went as far as to add, “In a way, that kind of obliteration of him physically on camera, summed up the whole thing with him. I don’t think people really cared if he turned up or not.”

“When he left, it was like, ‘so what? You’re no longer one of the ones we care about.’”

“Not a single member of the royal family even bothered to acknowledge him … apart from the two princesses.”

“I feel sad for Charles that his son has behaved like such a spoilt little brat and has gone so rogue … I think Harry will regret this.”

