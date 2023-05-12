 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Internet down in Pakistan: What request did Hareem Shah make to Maryam Nawaz?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah (left) and PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz. — Instagram/Twitter/@hareem.shah_official_account/@pmln_org
Famous TikToker Hareem Shah (left) and PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz. — Instagram/Twitter/@hareem.shah_official_account/@pmln_org

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah is also among those people who are tired of the government's ban on internet services for the last three days due to violent protests across the country. 

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

Enraged PTI supporters resorted to violence attacking military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, while the demonstrations also led to the death of at least nine people. 

Taking to Twitter, Hareem replied to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's tweet, requesting her to restore the internet services. 

Internet down in Pakistan: What request did Hareem Shah make to Maryam Nawaz?

"Maryam Bibi, restore the internet for God's sake. My patience is running thin," wrote the TikTok star. 

Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the internet services in the country will remain suspended till the people who burned the houses and caused damage to public property are caught.

"Many of these vandals have been identified and their arrests might take some time, till then, the internet services will remain shut," said the interior minister while speaking to Geo News.

“There are many people who used these services legally and they are the ones losing out so we have to keep that under surveillance,” Sanaullah said.

He said that the people who caused damage to the buildings during the protests connected with each on social media.

“Their entire work is done on the internet including the planning and the abuse, all of it is done on social media," said Sanaullah.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci
Manoj Bajpayee admits being extremely critical of his own work

Manoj Bajpayee admits being extremely critical of his own work
Ali Fazal to attend international premiere of 'Fast X' with star cast in Rome

Ali Fazal to attend international premiere of 'Fast X' with star cast in Rome
Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi
Deepika Padukone features on 'Time magazine' cover as 'The global star'

Deepika Padukone features on 'Time magazine' cover as 'The global star'
Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival
Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career
Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?

Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?
Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar
Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'

Sonam Bajwa remembers auditioning for Deepika's role in 'Happy New Year'
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha wanted her to be police officer?