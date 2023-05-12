 
Friday May 12, 2023
Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’

Chris Stapleton took home the sought-after honor of Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards and dedicated the award to his kids.

The singer won in a stacked category, triumphing over fellow nominees Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

"Well, I'm shocked — truly. By any imaginable metric I don't deserve this, but thank you," said the You Should Probably Leave singer. "There's so many other great people in this category. I stand up, and I play music. That's what I try to do every night. I write songs, and I make records."

He added, "I never thought of myself as somebody who'd win this award. I'm so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you."

"...but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time so we can do this," he said dedicating his honor to his five kids, "This is for them."

The win comes as a major milestone in Stapleton's already impressive career, which includes five Grammy Awards, multiple platinum-selling albums, and countless chart-topping hits

The Grammy-winning artist was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for You Should Probably Leave and has previously bagged nominations for Entertainer of the Year four times.

