Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
Prince Harry to unveil more ‘embarrassing details’ in court cases

Prince Harry is currently pursuing his third legal action against a UK publisher hitting the courts in less than two months.

On the first day of trial, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) apologised to the Duke of Sussex for unlawful information gathering and said it would never be repeated.

However, new developments have come up in the case, and according to royal expert, Daniela Elser, who wrote in her column for News.au.com, the newly crowned King Charles will be getting a ‘huge royal headache’ courtesy of the lawsuits.

Elser described, “Harry plus a witness box equals every chance of fireworks bigger and with more of a bang than anything ever set off to mark a Jubilee or the late Queen’s favourite racehorse winning.”

This week, as per NGN’s lawyers, some of the stories that were published on the frontpages of the Mirror potentially came from Mark Bolland, then Charles’ Deputy Private Secretary.

The royal expert stated that while it has been “a bumpy ride for the good ship Buckingham Palace thus far” but things could become “nerve-jangling for His Majesty is that next month” as his younger son will become the “first senior member of the royal family to take the stand in 130 years.”

Elser noted that there have been “plenty of embarrassing details” revealed previously amid the trial which included Prince William’s secret settlement in the phone hacking case with a ‘very large sum.’

Now, with the revelation about Bolland can leave the royal family “red faced and seething quietly.”

In his explosive memoir, Spare, Prince Harry allegedly referred to Bolland as Camilla’s “new spin doctor” that she had “talked Pa into hiring” to pave way for their marriage.

