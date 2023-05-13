Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not as popular in the US as they used to be after the former working Royals were snubbed from some of the big social events held in the country in the past few weeks.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a royal expert claimed that the American politicians and social elites are “distancing” themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said that the California-based Royal couple has also missed the chance to strengthen relations between the US and UK.

"It is so sad what the Sussexes have squandered,” she said. “They had almost universal support and hope for what they could bring, whether it was diversity or a Trans Atlantic relationship.”

"Unfortunately they made the choice to denigrate the Royal Family,” the expert expressed her sorrow. "What we have seen is a distancing from them.”

“Hollywood, the political and social elite are distancing themselves from the Sussexes,” the expert said. "They were not invited to the Obamas' 60th birthday party, they were not invited to the Met Gala.”

“Why weren't they at these social events?” she questioned, before adding, "We don't have concrete answers, but one can suggest that the political and social elites have been distancing themselves."

"If you look at a recent Newsweek poll, only 39 percent of people said they view Harry positively,” Fordwich shared claiming that the social elites do pay attention to polls.

"I think people like Obama and everybody else pay attention to polls. Politicians and the social elite pay attention to polls,” the expert added.