 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events
Meghan, Harry’s popularity suffers in America after being snubbed from social events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not as popular in the US as they used to be after the former working Royals were snubbed from some of the big social events held in the country in the past few weeks.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a royal expert claimed that the American politicians and social elites are “distancing” themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said that the California-based Royal couple has also missed the chance to strengthen relations between the US and UK.

"It is so sad what the Sussexes have squandered,” she said. “They had almost universal support and hope for what they could bring, whether it was diversity or a Trans Atlantic relationship.”

"Unfortunately they made the choice to denigrate the Royal Family,” the expert expressed her sorrow. "What we have seen is a distancing from them.”

“Hollywood, the political and social elite are distancing themselves from the Sussexes,” the expert said. "They were not invited to the Obamas' 60th birthday party, they were not invited to the Met Gala.”

“Why weren't they at these social events?” she questioned, before adding, "We don't have concrete answers, but one can suggest that the political and social elites have been distancing themselves."

"If you look at a recent Newsweek poll, only 39 percent of people said they view Harry positively,” Fordwich shared claiming that the social elites do pay attention to polls.

"I think people like Obama and everybody else pay attention to polls. Politicians and the social elite pay attention to polls,” the expert added.

More From Royals:

Harry was made to sit away from William at coronation 'deliberately' video

Harry was made to sit away from William at coronation 'deliberately'

Prince Harry a ‘technical hell’ for King Charles video

Prince Harry a ‘technical hell’ for King Charles
Prince Harry to unveil more ‘embarrassing details’ in court cases video

Prince Harry to unveil more ‘embarrassing details’ in court cases
King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation video

King Charles seemed ‘terror struck’ at his own coronation
Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony video

Queen Camilla nearly avoided a disaster during the Coronation ceremony
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future video

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future
King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’ video

King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo
King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy video

King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy
Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court
New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status video

New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status