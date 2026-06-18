Prince William joins FIFA World Cup frenzy with message for England

Prince William joined the thousands of football fans as England faced Croatia in a FIFA World Cup group match.

On Wales' official Instagram page, the future King sent an uplifting message to team England.

He penned, "Good luck to England ahead of their first World Cup group match tonight! Here's to a great tournament ahead. W"

It is important to note that England scored four goals against Croatia in the Group Stage match, marking their first victory in the tournament.

The future King William is a die-hard football fan. He puts every emotion on display when he watches a game in the stadium.

There were several reports about the Prince of Wales' possible arrival in the US for the FIFA World Cup, but a Daily Mail royal commentator denied such claims, revealing no invite has been extended from Trump to William.