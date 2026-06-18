 
Geo News

Prince William joins FIFA World Cup frenzy with message for England

Football fan Prince William shares excitement as England marks victory against Croatia

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Prince William joins FIFA World Cup frenzy with message for England
Prince William joins FIFA World Cup frenzy with message for England

Prince William joined the thousands of football fans as England faced Croatia in a FIFA World Cup group match.

On Wales' official Instagram page, the future King sent an uplifting message to team England.

He penned, "Good luck to England ahead of their first World Cup group match tonight! Here's to a great tournament ahead. W"

Prince William joins FIFA World Cup frenzy with message for England

It is important to note that England scored four goals against Croatia in the Group Stage match, marking their first victory in the tournament.

The future King William is a die-hard football fan. He puts every emotion on display when he watches a game in the stadium.

There were several reports about the Prince of Wales' possible arrival in the US for the FIFA World Cup, but a Daily Mail royal commentator denied such claims, revealing no invite has been extended from Trump to William. 

Prince Harry's donation to Children: Truth revealed
Prince Harry's donation to Children: Truth revealed
Princess Kate faces tough test post-cancer: 'Huge burden' video
Princess Kate faces tough test post-cancer: 'Huge burden'
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and global elite join King for Grand Ascot Procession
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and global elite join King for Grand Ascot Procession
Why Prince Michael of Kent skipped parade ring during Royal Ascot appearance
Why Prince Michael of Kent skipped parade ring during Royal Ascot appearance
Meghan Markle on 'high alert' as concerning news reaches Montecito
Meghan Markle on 'high alert' as concerning news reaches Montecito
King Charles ‘welcomes' Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot: ‘absolutely amazing' video
King Charles ‘welcomes' Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot: ‘absolutely amazing'
William, Kate face new challenge for Charlotte after George's announcement video
William, Kate face new challenge for Charlotte after George's announcement
Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis video
Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis