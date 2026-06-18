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Sarah Ferguson returns to London with bold plan: 'No more hiding out'

Beatrice, Eugenie get surprising update from mother amid royal setbacks

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Sarah Ferguson returns to London with bold plan: No more hiding out
Sarah Ferguson returns to London with bold plan: 'No more hiding out'

Sarah Ferguson has decided not to stay in a hideout anymore with a bold London plan.

According to a source, the former Duchess of York has been looking for small flats in the UK capital as she prepares to face the world.

Fergie is "quietly touring tiny one-bedroom flats across London. She’s not leaving the city. Fergie would rather downsize than disappear," an insider told Cosmopolitan.

Earlier, it was claimed that Sarah spent some time in Switzerland, the UAE, and Austria, but now her whereabouts remain hidden.

Sarah's return to the UK might be helpful for her daughters, especially for the soon-to-be mother Princess Eugenie.

Amid reports that the York sisters are being sidelined by the royals, sources believe that this update left Fergie pretty upset.

She believes that Beatrice and Eugenie did not deserve to pay the price for their parents' scandal. 

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