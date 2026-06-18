Princess Kate receives key update on shocking medical record security breach

Kate Middleton, who had announced her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking statement in 2024, suffered a massive setback just weeks later due to a security breach.

The Princess of Wales had gotten an abdominal surgery done at the London Clinic and had reportedly stayed at the facility for 13 days after the procedure.

A criminal investigation was launched and at least one hospital staff was fired in an attempted case of acquiring the royal’s medical records illegally.

After two years, the probe was finally concluded and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) issued the statement on Wednesday confirming the details of the upsetting incident.

They noted that after a “full assessment” it was revealed there was a “deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.”

It noted that they “considered whether there were any wider organisational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter. Based on the evidence available, we did not identify any failings that would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement”.

Princess Kate officially announced the delightful news that she was in remission in January 2025. She had stepped back from royal duties whilst she was receiving treatment.

The Princess of Wales is now fully back since the past year and this year had even taken her first solo overseas trip after her health journey.