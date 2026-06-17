Prince William steps into new chapter as he moves closer to throne

The British future monarch, Prince William, is all set to follow in the footsteps of King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of his destined royal role.

William, 43, has been announced as the guest editor of Country Life magazine's November 11 edition, continuing a royal tradition with the 129-year-old publication, celebrating English rural life.

The heir to the British throne will use the issue to showcase his deep connection to rural Britain and his commitment to environmental conservation.

Princess Kate's husband's edition will also highlight his campaign for better mental health provision in countryside communities.

He has joined King and Queen among royals who have taken the helm of the weekly magazine celebrating English rural life. Princess Anne also served as guest editor in 2020.

On teh other hand, Sir David Beckham became the first non-royal to edit an issue last October.

Mark Hedges, the magazine's editor-in-chief, said: "I'm completely thrilled that the Prince of Wales has agreed to edit a very special issue of Country Life."

praising the future monarch, Hedges added: "I was struck by what a passionate countryman he is and how much he cares about the welfare of those who manage it."

The editor-in-chief continued that he believes the William's "views, concerns and hopes" for the countryside's future will strike a chord with the publication's readership.

The King has previously edited the magazine twice, in 2013 and 2018, to commemorate his 65th and 70th birthdays respectively.

Queen Camilla's guest editorship in 2022, marking her 75th birthday, proved a remarkable commercial success.

Her edition became the best-selling issue in Country Life's 129-year history, shifting almost 70,000 copies and boosting the magazine's sales for the remainder of that year.

The magazine, which has been published weekly since 1897, focuses on nature, the English countryside, rural communities and country pursuits.

Last November, the King appeared on the front cover holding a shepherd's crook to mark the restoration of his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

William oversees the Duchy of Cornwall, a £1bn rural estate spanning 128,494 acres across 20 counties, which he inherited in 2022.

The 700-year-old estate has become a platform for his mental health advocacy, with the Prince launching a dedicated support scheme for farmers in 2023.