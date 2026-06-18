Prince William, Kate issue personal message amid Harry, Meghan UK plans

Prince William and Princess Kate made their first appearance with King Charles and other members of the royal family on Wednesday after the major Sussex visit update.

Just as the royals were set to gather for the annual Royal Ascot event, news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be coming to the UK next month along with their children.

Even though the report has not been confirmed officially by the Sussexes, the possible plans have reportedly been stirring some tension among the royals.

If the royals were feeling some of the stress during the Ascot event, they didn't let it show as they appeared in high spirits at the horse-racing event.

Moreover, in a surprise turn of events, William and Kate also personally penned a message rather than having the Kensington Palace share an upate of highlights.

"A wonderful day at Royal Ascot," it read, and was signed off with "W & C".

Previously, royal experts and Palace sources have shared how bitter the ties have gotten between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Even though King Charles has shown leniency towards his younger son, Harry, William has even stopped mentioning Harry's name altogether.

The siblings, who had been once inseparable, have not spoken a single word to each other in more than three years. There are reports about King Charles aide taking on the mammoth task to bring the two brothers together and have a “handshake” at least, just for the sake of the monarch.

The royals are known for their subliminal messages hidden away in the details, such as the timing of a statement, their ensembles among other things.

Hence, William and Kate’s latest message indicates that they have no intention of entertaining the Sussexes for a visit even if they do come with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.