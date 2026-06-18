King Charles to make tough change in royal diary as Sussex visit looms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly return to the UK with their two children in tow after the years-long feud with the royal family.

Sources have previously revealed that King Charles had been longing to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. When Harry visited last September, the monarch received a framed photo of the two children as a present from his son.

While meeting with Harry was easier to arrange, the King is now faced with a dilemma if the Sussex clan does drop by, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

She noted to that this is an “extraordinary turn of events” and the “huge question now is if the King will see them”. Bond claimed that it is unlikely that Charles would refuse to see Archie and Lilibet if they were in town.

“It will be absolutely damning if the King can’t find the time in his diary to see his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for four years,” she told The Sun.

“Should they all meet up, it will be interesting to see if it will aid to help in bridging any family feuds.”

The optics are of great importannce to the royals, especially after the slew of controversies have cast a dark cloud over the monarchy. This would not be something that the King want taking more space in the headlines than necessary.

Bond added that there was a time when Charles got on quite well with his daughter-in-law. They shared similar tastes in literature and music and there is also the historic moment of the Charles walking Meghan down the aisle when she was estranged with her own father.

However, with how things have been in the past year, it would make for a tense meeting. There is also a matter of Prince William, who is not keen on meeting Harry nor his family at all. So, it would be a stressful thing to arrange from all angles.

Bond believes that it is a parent’s job to “forgive” otherwise it would be far from being a joyful reunion.