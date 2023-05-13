 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Animated film 'Butterfly Tale' to feature Shawn Mendes' song 'Something Big'

Canadian pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes' original song "Something Big" will be included in the soundtrack of the upcoming 3D animated family film Butterfly Tale.

“Something Big” is the second single from Shawn Mendes’ debut album, Handwritten; it was released in November 2014.

The movie, which follows the journey of a one-winged butterfly named Patrick and his friends, is set against the backdrop of the Monarch butterfly migration and features the voices of Tatiana Maslany and Mena Massoud, according to Variety.

The film is produced by CarpeDiem and Ulysses Filmproduktion and will be distributed internationally later this year, including by Vortex and Maison 4:3 in Canada and Wildbunch in Germany.

The soundtrack, which also includes songs from Johnny Orlando, La Zarra, Coeur de Pirate, Joshua Alexander, and Jennifer Lee Dupuy, is produced by Blu Dog. Pink Parrot Media is handling international sales and distribution and has already secured deals with several international distributors.

Tania Pinto Da Cunha, head of international sales and acquisitions at Pink Parrot Media, praised the soundtrack and said it "perfectly encapsulate[s] the magic and feel of 'Butterfly Tale.'"

