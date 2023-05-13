 
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle looked stunning in her new picture, one of her her friends described the Duchess as "incredibly warm and open".
Meghan looked very down to earth in a casual outfit as her friend shared a new photo of the Duchess.

Archie and Lilibet's mother has been captured smiling in a new snap as her pal paid tribute to her, praising her "incredibly warm and open".

Meghan is gearing up to celebrate Mother's Day with the rest of the USA on Sunday. the mother-of-two is currently supporting a group named 'Alliance of Moms' which aims to raise awareness of "expectant and parenting foster youth" in Los Angeles.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, the group's co-founder, turned to its official Instagram page to share a snap with Meghan.

In the snap, both women can be seen wearing a 'Community Motherhood' T-shirt with cream knits slung around their shoulders.

Meghan Markle praised as incredibly warm and open in new photo

The former Suits star looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup, keeping her locks tumbled in waves upon her shoulders.

